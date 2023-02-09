Terra Classic Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $964.04 million and $115.64 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011002 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008347 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002057 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,345,753,605 coins and its circulating supply is 5,927,940,343,148 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
