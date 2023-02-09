TerraClassicUSD Hits One Day Volume of $42.45 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $242.79 million and approximately $42.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00081677 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00062550 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010337 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001172 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023173 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003972 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001849 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,513,377 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,909,543 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
