Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Tesoro Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.