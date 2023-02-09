Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Tesoro Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
Tesoro Minerals Company Profile
Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.
