Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95.

Insider Activity

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,682,836. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

