Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,167 shares of company stock worth $2,506,904. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $179.81. 784,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,579. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

