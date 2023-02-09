Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $1.07

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Tezos has a market cap of $995.73 million and approximately $39.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008109 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002058 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,011,349 coins and its circulating supply is 926,598,472 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.

