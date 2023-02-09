The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $89.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

