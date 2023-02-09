The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn Sells 20,756 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 5,512,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,695. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

