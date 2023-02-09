The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $5,096,250.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.58. 6,270,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,766,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $95.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

