The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Paula A. Sneed Sells 20,888 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

