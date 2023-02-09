The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $60,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of KO opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

