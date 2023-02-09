The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on March 31st

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
