The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Eastern Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ EML opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $25.52.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
