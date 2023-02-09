The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Eastern Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ EML opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.