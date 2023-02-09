The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLU stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

