The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $196,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.