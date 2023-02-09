The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $392.84 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 58.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442515 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.29313010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00428474 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,579,946,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,783,102,904 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

