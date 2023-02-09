The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.00

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 0.12.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

