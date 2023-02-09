The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of PG opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.80. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $326.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

