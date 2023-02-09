The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 300 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 2,457 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,742.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,092.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 3,110 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $20,463.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $11,383.92.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,811.60.

Real Good Food Stock Down 2.6 %

Real Good Food stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 63,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 275.19%. Equities analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,482 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

