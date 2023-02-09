The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.72. 23,408,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,532,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

