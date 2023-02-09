The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.
York Water Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of YORW opened at $44.22 on Thursday. York Water has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YORW shares. TheStreet upgraded York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.
