The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of YORW opened at $44.22 on Thursday. York Water has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of York Water by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in York Water during the first quarter worth $522,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in York Water by 652.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 49,323 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the first quarter worth $5,649,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YORW shares. TheStreet upgraded York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

