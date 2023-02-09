Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.6% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,099. The stock has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

