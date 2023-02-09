Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $467,000 Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

MDY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $487.48. The company had a trading volume of 173,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,505. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.40. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

