Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.65. 219,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

