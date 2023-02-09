Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $305,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,104 shares of company stock worth $13,584,666. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $59.11. 111,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.