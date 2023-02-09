Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 20,969 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.09% of Vista Gold worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 3,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,733. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

