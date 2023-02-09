Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $399,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,749,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,361,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
