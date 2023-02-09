Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,200.29

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1,200.29 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00435476 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.07 or 0.28846718 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00447946 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01568649 USD and is down -14.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,025.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars.

