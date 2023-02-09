Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.77 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion. Timken also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.10 EPS.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.89.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Timken by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

