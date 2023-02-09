TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $80.31 on Monday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

