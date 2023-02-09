TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $51.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 23.1% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $51,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.04. 303,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

