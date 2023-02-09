Tokocrypto Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.82 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $158.25 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

