Toncoin Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.43 billion and $34.94 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00009951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00222830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020784 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25504839 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $36,939,952.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

