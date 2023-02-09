TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.11.

NYSE BLD opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.70. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $243.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TopBuild by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

