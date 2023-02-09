TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares.
TORC Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.
About TORC Oil & Gas
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
