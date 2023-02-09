Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Down 0.4%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.41. Approximately 16,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 53,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.4923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.