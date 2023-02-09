Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.66 billion-$268.66 billion.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.83. 333,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,974. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $197.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

