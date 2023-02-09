Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on March 14th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

