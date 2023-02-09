TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $76.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $8,398,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.