Triad Group (LON:TRD) Stock Price Up 7%

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.38). Approximately 39,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 18,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.29).

Triad Group Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,642.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.36.

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

