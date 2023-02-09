Truist Financial Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $70.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $70.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

