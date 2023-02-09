TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

