TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
TRX Gold stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
