Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWST. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of TWST opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

