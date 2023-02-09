Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 8% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.62. 1,181,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,117,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $31,398,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $28,368,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.