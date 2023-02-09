UBS Group Lowers GCC (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of GCC (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GCWOF opened at $7.60 on Monday. GCC has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

