Ultra Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $79.35 million and $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,840.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00578326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00187357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00047701 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00063581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003903 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.27817406 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,322,237.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.