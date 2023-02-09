Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,095 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $187,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 396,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

