Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $208.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

