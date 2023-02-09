Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 6.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.03. 3,208,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,590,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Read More

