Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 9.8%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) fell 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Urbanfund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.84.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million during the quarter.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

